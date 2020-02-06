Mr. John Kenneth Bearden, Sr., age 69, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Ken was born in Marietta, GA on June 28, 1950, son of the late Lawrence Thurston Bearden and Mary Elizabeth Bell Bearden. Ken was a locksmith all his life and owned Lock-Doc. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Verna McCollum Bearden.

He is survived by his daughters, Kris Born (Archie) and Melissa Womack (Greg); his son, John Bearden (Karen); his grandchildren, Colby Bearden, Joshua Lizama, Jarrett Bearden, Jade Bearden, Bryant Womack, Emily Ray, Jennifer Hernandez and Tristan Dearmon; his great grandchildren, Branson Womack, Kylie Womack, Quinlan Ray, Lendon Ray, Christian Hernandez and JoJo Hernandez.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 12:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. William Ford officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 10:00 am until the service hour.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.