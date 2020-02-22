Mr. Jeremy J. Reynolds age 35, of Cedartown, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1984 in Akron, Ohio.

Mr. Reynolds is survived by his mother; Anna Marie Reynolds (Walter); wife, Kristie Stroup Reynolds; children, Katelynn Savannah Reynolds, Abigale Elizabeth Reynolds, Mela Breanne Reynolds, Vada Jolie Reynolds, Kora Lynn Reynolds, Ian Joseph Reynolds, and Nathan Sanchez; and brothers, Steve McSwain, Rodney Smith, and William Combs

In keeping with Mr. Reynold’s wishes, he was cremated. A private memorial service for Mr. Jeremy J. Reynolds will be held at a later date.

“We are all born to die- the difference is the intensity with which we choose to live.” ~ JJR

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Jeremy J. Reynolds.