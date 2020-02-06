Mr. James Robert Easterwood, age 88, of Rome, GA, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mr. Easterwood was born in Fruithurst, AL, on December 4, 1931, son of the late Harvey J. Easterwood and Beatrice Cash Easterwood. He was a veteran of the Unites States Navy and the United States Marine Corp. Mr. Easterwood was a member of the Marine Corp League of Rome and Romeo Breakfast Club. Prior to retirement he was a lab technician with Inland Rome. Mr. Easterwood loved fishing, yardwork and watching television.

Mr. Easterwood is survived by his wife, Faye Dryden Easterwood, whom he married May 13, 1955; two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Janet Easterwood of Acworth, GA, and Mark and Carrie Easterwood of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, Michael Easterwood, Erin Easterwood, William Easterwood and Abbey Easterwood. A sister, Hazel Hughes of Fruithurst, AL also survives.

Funeral services for Mr. Easterwood will be held on Friday afternoon, February 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Easterwood’s family will receive friends on Friday at Salmon Funeral Home from 1:00 until the service hour.

