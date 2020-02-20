Mr. James Fredrick “Fred” Eller, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away Wednesday morning, February 19, 2020, in a local hospital.

Fred was born in Menlo, GA, June 3, 1939, son of the late Clarence Daniel Eller, Sr., and Ethel Morrow Eller. He graduated from Menlo High School and had been a resident of Rome and Floyd the greater part of his life. Fred was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion. He retired from General Electric of Rome in 1995 after 30 years’ service. Fred was a member of the Alpine Masonic Lodge #211 in Menlo. He enjoyed traveling, spending time on the beach at Panama City, FL, golfing and gardening. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by a brother, Dan Eller, Jr., and two sisters, Zennia Hester and Millie Rabun.

Fred is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Ann Baker Eller, whom he married February 13, 1960; two daughters and son-in-law, Dee Anna Eller Ward of Rome, and Abby and Jerry Scott of Dalton, GA; six grandchildren, Brooke Hyatt, Jeremy DeBerry, Chase DeBerry, Rickey Ward, Jr., Harrison Scott and Taylor Scott. Fourteen great-grandchildren along with a sister-in-law, Jimmie Kirby, and other relatives and friends also survive.

Graveside and interment services for Fred will be Friday afternoon, February 21, 2020, at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 Honor Guard conferring military rites. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Fred’s family will receive friends Friday afternoon at Salmon Funeral Home from 1:00 until 2:30 p.m.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. James Fredrick “Fred” Eller.