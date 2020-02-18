Mr. James David Owens, 54, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Mr. Owens was born in Rome, Georgia on November 19, 1965. He was the son of the late James Walter Owens and Frances Irene Forrister.

He is survived by his daughter, Constance Owens of Calhoun; sister and brother-in-law, LeeAnn and Neil Ragsdale of Dalton, Georgia; niece, Aleisha and her husband Stephen Raines of Rockmart, Georgia; nephew, Preston Ragsdale of Dalton; great-nieces, EmaLee, McKenna, and Olivia Raines.

At his request no formal services will be held.

