Mr. Glenn Lewis Mitchell, Jr., age 88, of Cedartown, Georgia passed away Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020. Mr. Mitchell was born on October 18, 1931 in Macon, Georgia to his parents Glenn L. Mitchell, Sr. and Evelyn Anthon Mitchell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Mrs. Billie Williams Mitchell in February of 2013.

Glenn and his family lived in Macon, Hawkinsville, Sylvania and Augusta. While in Sylvania, he attained the Rank of Eagle Scout with the Bronze Palm distinction while being a member of Troop 53. While very active in the Scouts, He also held the Eisenhower Medal and the God and Country Award. He was the camp bugler and unit leader at Camp Strachan Boy Scout Camp.

He completed & graduated from Sylvania High School and attended Emory University where he received a Bachelor of Business Degree in both accounting and finance. He loved his country dearly and had the distinction of being a Veteran of the United States Navy, proudly serving with the Carrier Air Group Ten aboard the aircraft carriers, the USS Randolph and the USS Coral Sea during the Korean War. He was also stationed at the Officers Combat Information Training Center at the Glynco Naval Air Station near Brunswick, Georgia. Upon his release from the U.S. Navy, Glenn went to work with the Georgia Railroad Bank and the Trust Company Bank in Augusta, Georgia – and that’s when he met and married the Love of his life, Billie J. Williams.

After 16 years the family moved to Cedartown, Georgia where Glenn spent the next twenty-five years working with the First National Bank of Polk County. He had attended and completed the National School of Commercial Banking and the National Trust School. He enjoyed his community and was active in the Cedartown Optimist Club, holding positions as Secretary and as President. He was a proud and longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Cedartown and taught Sunday School, served as Treasurer, and as a Deacon & as Chairman of the Board. He went on a number of Church mission trips. He was a volunteer at the Polk Medical Center and had several articles published by the “Georgia Backroads”, a magazine that focused on Georgia history.

Glenn is survived by his loving family, two children, Kenneth Glenn Mitchell of Cedartown and Jennifer M. Coleman and husband Steve of Rome; two sisters, Marianne Adams of Fresno, California & Emily Calhoun of Augusta, Georgia; three grandchildren, Audrey Owen and husband Rob of Adairsville, Whitney Patrick and husband Ben of Rome and Ben Coleman and wife Ericka, also of Rome; seven great-grandchildren and a number of other relatives also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Glenn Lewis Mitchell, Jr. will be conducted on Saturday morning, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Chris Moses officiating. Private graveside and committal services will be conducted at another time. The family will receive friends on Saturday morning, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the service time at the First Baptist Church. In Lieu of Flowers contributions can be made to either the First Baptist Church Memorial Fund or to a Church or Charity of one’s choice.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Key Stone Sunday School Class and the Deacons of First Baptist Church.

