MR. DWIGHT L. HARDIN, age 85, of Trion, Georgia, passed away Thursday morning, February 27, 2020. He was born July 7, 1934, in Trion, Georgia, son of the late John W. and Alice E. Chapman Hardin. Dwight served his Country in the Air Force from 1954 through 1958. He retired from Inland Rome paper mill after 38 years, where he was an electrician and past president of IBEW 613. He was a faithful member of the Pleasant Grove Church of Christ. Dwight coached the Indians Dixie Youth baseball team for 12 years; was supporter of the Trion High School and all their sports programs, and was also an avid Georgia football fan and enjoyed playing golf with his friends.

Surviving are His loving wife of 65 years, Mrs. Millie R. Hardin, son and daughter-in-law, Phil and Elizabeth Hardin of Macon.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29th, at 2:00 P.M. from the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home, with Minister Hugh Glaze officiating, interment in West Hill Cemetery. Active Pallbearers Jack Foster, Mark Holder, Phil Williams, Rodney Edwards, Jordan Glaze, and John Fesperman; Honorary Pallbearers any past members of the Indians Dixie Youth baseball teams. Visitation will be Saturday 12:00 noon to 2 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.