Mr. Doyce Gene Weaver, age 76 of Centre, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 27th 2020.

He is survived by his daughters, Molly Graham of Cedar Bluff and Trenny Garner Bailey of Marrietta, Ga; brother, James Rowe of Leesburg; special friends, Micheal and Robin Lockhart; 4 grandchildren also remaining.

Mr. Weaver was the son of the late Ernest Weaver and Gwendolyn Frances Nash Weaver. He worked in construction and also as a carpet layer.

Special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.

