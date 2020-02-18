Mr. David Lamar Henry, age 56, of Lindale, GA, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

Mr. Henry was born in Rome, GA on October 24, 1963, son of the late John Parker Henry and the late Martha Owens Henry. David was a 1983 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale. He was a faithful member of Lindale Church of God.

Survivors include his 2 brothers, Tim Henry, Humble, TX, and Eric Henry (Brandi), Cartersville; his step-mother, Linda Carter Henry, Lindale; 3 step-brothers, Brian Messenger (Desi), Rome, Jasper Knowles (Crystal), Dalton, and Jerry Knowles, Lindale; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. John Moates, the Rev. Glyn Davis, Sr., and the Rev. Douglas Maxwell officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers will include Tim Henry, Eric Henry, Owen Henry, Evan Henry, Lucas Henry, and Josh Henry.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.