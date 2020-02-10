MR. CLAUDE FRANCIS “FRANK” MAJORS, age 77, of Menlo, Georgia passed away Saturday morning, February 8, 2020, in Redmond Regional Medical Center, Rome, Georgia, following an extended illness. He was born in Chattoogaville, Georgia on June 2, 1942, the son of the late Charlie S. and Vera Mae Ray Majors. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, the late Donald E. Majors. Mr. Majors was a loving husband, father, granddad, and great granddad. He was a member of the Faith Baptist Church, Menlo, Ga., the Mohawk Elite Club, and was a Mason. He was employed with Bigelow/Mohawk for 33 years, was a part-time deputy for Sheriff John Frank McConnell; served as Fire Chief and Councilman for the Town of Lyerly, at one time; was a Chattooga EMT for over 12 years; and worked for J. D. Hill Funeral Home, Summerville, and Jennings Funeral Home, Rome, GA.

Surviving are His wife, Nancy E. Majors;, to whom he was married for 52 years, three sons, Troy Allen Staehly, Cedar Bluff, AL., Tony Ray Staehly, Piedmont, AL., and Frankie E. (Debbie) Majors, Summerville, three grandchildren, John Staehly, Nicholas S. Staehly, and Tiffany Majors Bearden; several Great Grandchildren, a number of Nieces Nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 11th, at 2 P.M. in the J. D. Hill Memorial Chapel of Earle Rainwater Funeral Home with Revs. Andy Hutchins and Mike Odom officiating, interment will follow in the Ami Cemetery, Menlo, GA. Active Pallbearers, Frankie Majors, Paul Clayton, Lee Majors, Jimmy Hosmer, Darrell Gilleland, and Sam Ballard.The Family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 until 8 P.M. at the Funeral Home.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mr. Claude Francis “Frank” Major.