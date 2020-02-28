Mr. Albert Homer (Butch) Watters, Sr., age 97, of the Farmville Community, Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Gordon Hospital.

Mr. Watters was born in Gordon County, GA on July 29, 1922, son of the late Emmett Jackson Watters and the late Edna Irene Lancaster Watters. He was a graduate of Plainville High School. He was a member of the Shannon United Methodist Church where he served as a Sunday School Teacher and was on the Administrative Board. Mr. Watters was a veteran of World War II, having served in the 476th AAA Battalion in the United States Army. He was a retired Test Department employee of the General Electric Medium Transformer Plant. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a daughter, Diana Rayburn, and by a granddaughter, Marisa Adcock.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Hardy Watters, to whom he was married on March 6, 1949; 2 daughters, Teresa Morrow (Vester), Shannon, and Joy Adcock, Adairsville; a son, Albert Homer Watters, Jr. (Pam), Shannon; a sister, Carelton Dutton, Calhoun; a brother, Gyle Watters (Renee), Calhoun; 4 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3pm at Shannon United Methodist Church. The Rev. Ken Freshour and Mr. Glenn Campbell will officiate with Michael Adcock and Clint Watters presenting eulogies. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery, Adairsville, with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting full military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 5 until 8pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

All pallbearers are asked to assemble at the Shannon United Methodist Church on Sunday at 2:30pm and are as follows: Active: Michael Adcock, Clint Watters, Tony, Brady, Gaven, Conner, and Tallon Crunkelton; Honorary: Phillip McDaniel, Harold Rice, Fred Fricks, Melton Bailey, Glenn Campbell, Tommy Ragan, Garland Robinson, and Lee Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Shannon United Methodist Church in Mr. Watters memory.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.