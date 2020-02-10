If you’re a regular Savings Corner reader, first of all, thank you! Secondly, you may notice something new. Each month, I’m going to spotlight a different mortgage topic. Read on for second first mortgage minute.

Did you know, you don’t necessarily need to have a 20% down payment to qualify for a mortgage? There are a variety of loan programs that do not require a large down payment, such as FHA, USDA, VA and First Time Homebuyer’s. If you’re financially ready to buy a home, but are holding back because you don’t have a large down payment, be sure to explore all of these opportunities!

As always, don’t be afraid to call your friends at Coosa Valley Credit Union anytime you have questions, we’re here to guide you through the entire process!