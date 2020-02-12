Mary Louise Higgins, age 95 of Centre, passed away Monday, February 10th at Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will 3:PM Friday, February 14th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Danny Farley and Rev. Bobby Kitchens officiating; burial will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3:PM Friday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Gary Sewell, Mike Sewell, Billy Davis, Steve Davis, Harry Foster, Bob Woodall, Joe Woodall, Alex Smith. And in memory of Hal Sewell, his sons, Paul, Luke and Matt will serve as pallbearers.

Honorary Pallbearers, Gramlin Dupree, George Lystlund, Fred Reiff, Tom Wolf, Harry Kitchens, Joey Foster, Vernon Sosobee, Terry Lunsford, Joe Scherich.

Survivors include sons, Harold Danny (JoEllen) Higgins of Springfield, IL, Ernie (Claire) Higgins of Jupiter, FL, Jeff (Stacy) Higgins of Centre; grandchildren, Tiffany (John) Stevens of Chicago, IL, Lauren (Chad) Sutley of Fairhope, Laura Brandt Buckmaster of Ormond Beach, FL, Amy (Gary) Robbins of Cape Coral, FL, Cory (Melissa) Boatman of Springfield, IL, Halle and Carter Ridgeway both of Centre; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Betty Sewell; nieces & nephews, Bob Woodall, Joe Woodall, Karen Sewell Smith, Gary Sewell, Mike Sewell, Kay Bates, Alton Bates, Jimmy Bryan, Linda Brown Foster, Judy Brown Lystlund, Trissie Davis Lunsford, Billy Davis, Donna Davis Reiff, Stevie Davis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Bunk” Higgins and grandson, Jonathan Russell Brandt.

Mrs. Higgins was a native of Cherokee County, the daughter of the late Robert and Clara Pitts Woodall and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mary Louise H