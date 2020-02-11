MARLYN STYLES MEREDITH, 84 of Franklin, Tennessee, originally of Summerville, Georgia, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN, with her family by her side. Marlyn was born in Farner, Tennessee to Robert and Mamie Styles, the 8th of 9 children. She grew up in Trion, Georgia, where she graduated from Trion High School. She attended Mars Hill College in North Carolina, then graduated from the University of South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in music education. She received her master’s degree in musie education from the University of Georgia,

Marlyn developed a love of music at a very young age, that was inspired by her father, who was a gifted fiddle player. Early on, she began singing with her sisters, Regina, Betty, Peggy, and later, the youngest sister, Annette. The became known as the Styles Sisters. They performed at various events throughout the county for many years.

The influence of her family’s musical talents instilled into Marlyn a love for teaching music. She spent many years as an elementary school music teacher in Acworth and Summerville, Georgia, before her retirement from the Chattooga County School District. She was the music director each summer for Camp Hamby, where she taught music to many children from the community, including her own grandchildren who enjoyed attending camp every summer.

Before her second marriage to James E. Meredith in 1975, Marlyn was a devoted, hard-working single mother who instilled into her two boys, Mark and John Hammond, a love for music that inspired their professional Music careers, She was a dedicated and loving mother to James’s children, Marilyn, Jim, and Paul whose professional pursuits, interests, and accomplishments among them brought her and James much pride and joy.As a charter member of Horizon Baptist Fellowship, she began as the church pianist. She quickly moved into the role of Music Director in 1992 and continued in this position until her retirement in 2016. At Horizon, she directed the Adult Choir each Sunday and planned all the music and special programs throughout the year. She was responsible for the children’s choir and handbell choir programs as well. Her gift of teaching music was used to the fullest Horizon. She faithfully managed and created the church’s weekly Sunday bulletin. Upon her retirement, and as a tribute to her, contributions and dedication to the church, Horizon named the adult choir room in her honor as “Marlyn Meredith Choir Room.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Meredith; parents,Robert and Mamie Styles; sisters, Jewell King, Mildred Pettettl brothers, Clarence Styles and Robert Styles.

Surviving are Her children, Mark Ford (Celeste) Hammond, John Eric (Donna) Hammond, Marilyn Meredith (Ron) Teat, James Hughes (Stone) Meredith, and Paul Edward (Wanda) Meredith; sisters,Regina Noble, Betty Ferrell, and Annette Styles Woodard; eleven Grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and her large extended family remember her love of all things musical, her love and pride for her children, her deep and abiding love for Jesus and her servant’s heart for her church and community. The family will receive friends and Friday evening, February 14th, from 6 until 8 P.M. At the Earle Rainwater Funeral Home, Summerville, Georgia. The funeral service will take place om Saturday, February 15th, at 11:00 A.M. At Horizon Baptist Fellowship. The Family will receive friends one hour prior th the service, at the church, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Memorial Contributions, in memory of Marlyn may also be made to the following charitable organizations in Summerville: Horizon Baptist Fellowship, North GA Pregnancy Resource Center, or the Chattooga Boys and Girls Club.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.