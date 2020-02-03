Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston Reports a Man’s Body was Discovered in the Northwestern area of the County late Sunday Afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m. (February 2), deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a marshy, ‘cutover’, a woodland area in northwestern Gordon County in response to a body having been discovered. The area was between the Sugar Valley and Hill City communities. Fire Department personnel had earlier been dispatched to the same general area in reference to a brushfire. A private citizen actually discovered the body in a poorly drained, heavily overgrown area. The body was that of a male individual, who has not been positively identified at this time (8:15pm).

Deputies and Sheriff’s detectives conducted a search of the surrounding area until darkness fell, as well as utilizing an unmanned aerial vehicle (‘drone’). The body was removed by the Emergency Medical Service and will be sent to the State Crime Laboratory in Decatur by the Coroner to undergo a post-mortem examination. Detectives are working closely with the Coroner to positively identify the body as rapidly as possible and will be aided by the GBI Division of Forensic Sciences.

Although investigating detectives cannot speculate on either the identity or the cause of death at this point, no immediate indications of violence were apparent during initial examination of the scene. More details and information will be released to the public as soon as information becomes available and is confirmed.

From Kevin Casey