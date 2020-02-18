Several local basketball teams are still alive and will be playing in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday February 19 and Thursday February 20.

Here is a list of the teams and locations of remaining teams in Northwest Georgia.

Boys (all remaining teams are in AA)

Northeast will play at Rockmart

Chattooga will play at Thomasville

Model will play at Washington County.

Girls

A Private

Darlington will play at Mt. Paran

A Public

Wilcox County will play at Bowdon

AA

East Laurens will play at Rockmart

Chattooga will play at Early County

AAA

Ringold will play at Rutland

Jackson will play at Sonoraville

AAAA

McDonough will play at NW Whitfield

AAAAA

Rome will play at Veterans

Brainbridge will play at Kell

Carrollton will play at Harris County