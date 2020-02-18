Several local basketball teams are still alive and will be playing in the Sweet 16 on Wednesday February 19 and Thursday February 20.
Here is a list of the teams and locations of remaining teams in Northwest Georgia.
Boys (all remaining teams are in AA)
Northeast will play at Rockmart
Chattooga will play at Thomasville
Model will play at Washington County.
Girls
A Private
Darlington will play at Mt. Paran
A Public
Wilcox County will play at Bowdon
AA
East Laurens will play at Rockmart
Chattooga will play at Early County
AAA
Ringold will play at Rutland
Jackson will play at Sonoraville
AAAA
McDonough will play at NW Whitfield
AAAAA
Rome will play at Veterans
Brainbridge will play at Kell
Carrollton will play at Harris County