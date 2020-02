Tara Lorrae Farmer, 41 of Lindale, was arrested after a traffic stop on Maple Road at Summit Drive resulted in officers allegedly finding numerous drugs.

Reports said that arresting officers located a smoking device containing methamphetamine, marijuana and suspected hydrocodone.

Farmer is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, driving on a suspended license and seat belt requirement.