The League of Women Voters of Rome-Floyd County in partnership with Rome Area History Museum will be hosting the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum’s Traveling Wall, Winning the Vote, and Vintage Suffrage Postcard Exhibit from Monday February 17 to Friday, February 28. The Museum’s traveling wall replicates historical photos and information on display in the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum in Adams, Massachusetts. The display is part of a year-long celebration by the League of Women Voters commemorating the Centennial of the founding of the League and the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

While the exhibit is available for viewing during regular business hours, the League will hold an opening reception on February 17. Opening words are at 5:00 p.m. with refreshments served until 7:00 p.m. All are invited.

The women’s suffrage movement was a decades-long fight to win the right to vote for women in the United States. It took activists and reformers nearly 100 years to win that right, and the campaign was not easy. Disagreements over strategy threatened to cripple the movement more than once. But on August 26th, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was finally ratified, giving women the right to vote.

Growing from the deep roots of the suffrage movement in the 19th century, Georgia’s non-partisan League of Women Voters uses a statewide network of local chapters to encourage informed and active participation in government, register and empower voters, work to increase understanding of public policy issues, cultivate women leaders, and influence public policy through education and advocacy.

For more information about the exhibit, please contact Rebecca S Moye, 706-346-1334, [email protected]

About the Susan B. Anthony Museum

The Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum was restored and opened in the spring of 2010. The two-story Federal-style house at the foot of Mount Greylock depicts family and work life and the Quaker community in the early 1800s, and includes Daniel Anthony’s store, the room where Anthony was born, a portrait gallery, authentic period pieces, ephemera, and a detailed timeline. The Museum holds events throughout the year. Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum, 67 East Road, PO Box 244, Adams, MA 01220, www.susanbanthonybirthplace museum.org