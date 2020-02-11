On Thursday afternoon, April 9, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., Korean War veterans from Floyd and surrounding counties will have an opportunity to take part in a long overdue public recognition of their military service at a certificate and peace medal presentation ceremony scheduled to take place at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church located at 702 Pleasant Valley Rd SE in Silver Creek (30173).

This honors ceremony is hosted by Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Georgia Department of Veterans Service Commissioner Mike Roby will join Consul General Young Jun Kim of the Republic of Korea in Atlanta to present Korean War veterans who sign up Georgia’s Certificate of Honor and the Republic of Korea’s Ambassador for Peace Medal; both presented for honorable military service during the Korean War.

The deadline to sign up is Thursday, March 26, 2020.

“It is never the wrong time to say thank you to a veteran, and that is especially true for our many Korean War veterans,” said GDVS Commissioner Roby. “These veterans of the Forgotten War have waited a long time for their service to be recognized.”

Every Georgia veteran with honorable service during the Korean War (from June 25, 1950 to July 27, 1953) is eligible to receive this certificate and peace medal lapel pin. It is also available for veterans who participated in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operations through December 31, 1955. This includes veterans with service in-country and those who were stationed elsewhere in other capacities.

Korean War veterans who are interested in participating in the ceremony can contact the GDVS Central Office via email [email protected] with their DD Form 214 attached, or fax their information (name, address, and phone number) and DD Form 214 to 404- 656-7006. Submissions should be marked with “Rome Certificates.” For more information call GDVS Public Information at 404-656-5933.

The Ambassador for Peace Medal was originally presented as a special memento to those American veterans who returned to Republic of Korea through the “Revisit Program.” The honor was expanded to veterans who have been unable to participate.

The Georgia Department of Veterans Service created the Korean War Certificate program in partnership with the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Atlanta in 2018.

The State’s Certificate of Honor is personalized with the Korean War veteran’s name, rank, branch of service, and dates of service printed over the Seal of the State of Georgia and includes the Korean War remembrance logo. They are signed by Governor Brian Kemp and GDVS Commissioner Mike Roby.

According to the most recent data available (FY 2019) from the U. S. Department of Veterans Affairs there are over 114,200 veterans who reside in Floyd and the bordering counties; many of which are Korean War veterans.

Additional information about the Certificate of Honor Program and other veteran benefits is available at www.veterans.ga.gov.