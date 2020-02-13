Kindred Hospital in Rome will cease operations this April.

The specialty hospital is located alongside Floyd Medical Center at 304 Turner McCall Blvd.

The hospital list 78 employees who will be impacted by the closure.

Jennifer A. Johnstone, MPA, RN, BSN and Rome’s chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement:

“Kindred Healthcare is always evaluating its portfolio and looking for opportunities to reposition our assets so that we can provide services where and when patients need them most. Kindred has made a strategic decision to close Kindred Hospital Rome. We expect to complete the closure within 60 days with a goal of completing the process by April 6. However, that date could change.

“As a result, we have stopped accepting new admissions. If any patients need continued care after the hospital closes, we will take every step necessary to help them in relocating, including arranging for requested transfers and paying for any expenses.

“During the transition, we will continue to provide our patients with care and services and tend to their medical needs.

“In addition, we are equally committed to working with our hospital’s employees in an effort to assist them in their efforts to seek new employment, including positions within Kindred. Our goal is to retain as many of our valuable employees as possible.

“It has been my pleasure to work with and to serve the Floyd and Northwest Georgia community.”

Kindred had operated out of Floyd before moving to an adjoining stand-alone office nine years ago. About Kindred Rome (website):

“Kindred Hospital Rome is a 45-bed transitional care hospital, offering the same in-depth care you would receive in a traditional hospital but for an extended recovery period; featuring all private rooms and two negative pressure rooms. We partner with your physician and offer 24-hour clinical care seven days a week so you can start your journey to wellness anytime. We are located just outside of downtown Rome off of Turner McCall Boulevard, outside Heritage Park on the Coosa River.”

The hospital, according to the American Hospital Directory, has 45 staffed beds.

The hospital, according to the American Hospital Directory, has 45 staffed beds.

