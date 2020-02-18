Judy Denise Jones, age 66, of Rome passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, suddenly at her home.

Mrs. Jones was born March 26, 1953, in Rome, Georgia, to the late J.C. and Eloise Rogers. She was a member of Wilkerson Road Baptist Church since childhood. Mrs. Jones was an avid reader. She was employed at North Georgia Medical Center for a few years before retiring. She loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Alexa.

Survivors include her husband James Jones; one son, Jeffrey Scott Richey (Candice); one granddaughter, Alexa Danielle Richey; one sister, Kathy Rogers Gann (Steve); and three stepchildren: Gary Michael Jones, James Bryan Jones III and Abi Gail Jones.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Frankie Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the service hour on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Ryan Loveless, Rick Loveless, Brendan Mohler, Bailey Mohler, Gary Michael Jones, and David Greer.