James Carlton Rayburn, Sr. age 70 of Rome passed away Sunday February 9, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Rayburn was born April 25, 1949 in Rome, a son of the late T. R. Rayburn, and Rosa Bell Hill Rayburn.

Survivors include, sons, James (Melissa) Rayburn, daughters, Holly (Justin Brown) Rayburn, Kim Causby, grandchildren, Marissa Rayburn, Nicole Rayburn, Cody Causby, and Preston Causby, great grandchild, Presley Causby, brother, Buddy (Kate) Rayburn, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside and interment services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Tuesday February 11, 2020 at East View Cemetery, Rev. Nick Jeorgeian officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include, Jerry Rayburn, Lamar Nelson, David Fowler, Jerry Roden, Marissa Rayburn, and Nicole Rayburn.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.