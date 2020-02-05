This is public notice that the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will hold the annual 287(g) Steering Committee Meeting on March 31st, 2020 at 9:00am. The meeting will be held at the new Jail Training Center located at the Floyd County Jail, 2526 New Calhoun Hwy, Rome, GA 30161.

The purpose of this meeting is to give citizens of Floyd County an opportunity to meet and discuss with officials regarding the 287(g) program. We want to be transparent regarding implementation and operation of the program in our community. This meeting will allow members of the general public, businesses, non-governmental organizations, and other community stakeholders to voice their opinions and share their knowledge and experience with us.

Attendees will be able to ask questions regarding the program. Those questions must be submitted in writing to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer no later than March 17th, 2020. Please email your questions or concerns to: [email protected]