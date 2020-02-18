Herschel Glenn Hillhouse age 85 of Centre passed away Sunday February 16th at Floyd Cherokee Medical Center.
Funeral services will be 2 PM Tuesday February 18th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Melvyn Salter, Rev. Eddie Nation and Dr. Susan Lynn Hillhouse officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Survivors include chosen son, Gaylon Hammett; daughters, Patricia (Ron) Jackson and Dr.Susan Lynn (Deb) Hillhouse; brother, Larry Hillhouse; sisters, Eva Potter and Maybelle McDowell; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Hillhouse, sister, Virginia Puckett.
Mr. Hillhouse was a native of Canton, Georgia and the son of the late Daniel and Ella Cantrell Hillhouse and a member of Centre First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Centre First Baptist Church special fund.
