Harlan Leo Matthews, age 82 of Centre, Alabama, passed away Monday February 24, 2020 in a local hospital.

Harlan was born March 6, 1937, in Floyd County Ga. a son of the late Otis Matthews, and Ruby Morgan Matthews. He was employed many years by A&P Grocery Stores in Rome, and later retiring from Piggly Wiggly Store, in Centre. Harlan was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Gowens Matthews, sisters, Grace Kerr and Betty Joan Kerr.

Survivors include his sons, Tim (Wendy) Matthews, Centre; Phil Matthews, Caves Spring; Kelly Matthews, Centre; brothers, Johnny Matthews, Cave Spring; Jerry (Kathy) Matthews, Centre; sister, Glenda Gill, Centre; grandchildren, Justin (Lindsey) Matthews, Olivia Matthews, Hagan Matthews, Zach Kerr, great grandchildren, Anna Jenkins, Hunter Jenkins, Chloe Jenkins, and Maeleigh Matthews, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M (GA. Time) at Old Nazareth Baptist Church with Rev. Josh Bryant, officiating. Interment will follow in Old Nazareth Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. (Ga. Time) Friday at Old Nazareth Baptist Church, on County Road 29, Centre, Al 35960.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 has charge of arrangements.