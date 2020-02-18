Jewell Sweat is an amazing, active, athletic 16-year old who’s a varsity cheerleader for her high school, the Mighty Model Blue Devils, and an All Star cheerleader for her local gym, Hot Shots Cheerleading in Rome.

Jewell was a 2019 GHSA State Finalist with her Model Blue Devil cheerleaders, and just won the 2020 CheerSport Atlanta Grand Championship with her Hot Shots Senior Coed All Star squad. Jewell is a tumbling instructor at Hot Shots Cheerleading in Rome, as well as a Team Leader for the Champion Cheer Stars program, where she directly leads the Knight Cheer Stars from St. Mary’s school.

Jewell is an INCREDIBLE young woman!Last Sunday, Jewell went to the ER at Floyd Medical for stomach pain. After being examined locally, she was transferred to T.C. Thompson Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga. After a battery of tests, examinations, and a few exploratory surgeries, Jewell has been diagnosed with Stage 3-4 carcinoma of the stomach.

An extremely rare cancer for someone of Jewell’s age and level of fitness, her doctors are still consulting with experts around the country to determine the best option for long term treatment, which could be as local as Atlanta or as distant as Texas. This is a very difficult, challenging, and frightening time for Jewell and her family, and we are all lifting them up with passionate prayers, heartfelt thoughts, and sending good vibes their way.We cannot fight the cancer for Jewell, but we can make sure we do all in our power to relieve as much stress as possible so Jewell is best prepared to win this battle.

At only 16, Jewell needs her mom by her side as she begins to fight this fight, and there is no way June can be there for Jewell while at the same time trying to hold down her regular work schedule. That’s where WE have the opportunity to come in and help make this mission so very possible, right here, right now, and at this very right time, in the form of making a monetary donation. With the blessings of June and Jewell, our initial goal is to raise $15,000 to help support their family at this difficult time. This will cover their basic household costs for the first 6 months of treatment, while allowing a small stipend to help offset the travel cost to the various medical sites the physicians are recommending for evaluation and treatment.

As a 501C3 Public Charity dedicated to advancing local outreach by empowering local volunteers of all ages and abilities, your donation to the Mission IsPossible Foundation “#4Jewell” fundraiser is fully tax deductible. You will receive an email acknowledging your tax deductible giving as soon as you make your donation. And 100% of the donations received through the “#4Jewell” fundraiser by MIP will be donated directly to Jewell and her family at no cost to them. Thank you for believing that in ALL places, at All times, mission is ALWAYS possible, and for standing “4Jewell”!*If you would rather make a donation by check, be sure to list #4Jewell in the memo line, and please mail to: Mission IsPossible Foundation, Inc. 901 N. Broad St. Suite 100 Rome, Ga 30161

CONTRIBUTED FROM https://www.facebook.com/donate/525449878090780/765465130528507/