ESS, a leading national provider of education managed solutions for K-12 schools, announced six individuals as the recipients of the sixth annual “Impact Award” – the highest honor the company bestows on an employee. This year’s winners included Floyd County Schools’ (FCS) substitute teacher Harriet Gable. The 2019 honorees were each recognized at their school districts, where they received a $500 cash prize, an additional $500 to donate to their school of choice, and a crystal apple trophy.

“The Impact Award is an ideal opportunity to recognize the exceptional work of substitute teachers and support staff,” said ESS CEO Buddy Helton. “These individuals were highly praised for their dedication and work ethic by principals, secretaries, teachers, and other staff members of their respective school districts. It is clear that they are making a significant positive impact on education and are deserving of this recognition.”

The ESS Impact Award was created in 2014 to recognize employees based on their exemplary record of service. More specifically, judges made their decision based on the following criteria:

Total number of days worked in a one-year period

Feedback from the school district(s) that the employee serves

Proven commitment to going above and beyond what is expected of their role

Harriet Gable has worked 194 absences since joining ESS in July 2018. She works at many schools throughout FCS and decided to give the $500 award donation to Model Middle School. ESS Regional Manager Dawn Spangler gathered feedback from various staff members throughout the district, who all had very positive things to say:

“Mrs. Gable is the most dependable, thorough substitute that I’ve ever worked with. She comes to school early to make sure she understands the lesson plans and loves each student that comes through the door just as the regular classroom teacher does. She goes above and beyond not only to achieve the task that the teacher has left but to make sure the students truly understand the material and get the task done as well. ALWAYS has a positive influence on the students as well as making sure students are responsible for their work!”

“Harriet is always willing to step into my Self-Contained Special Education classroom without hesitation. She works well with my students, and they respond well to her. I can always count on her to follow my plans and hold my students accountable for their work. If she is in the building subbing for another teacher, she sometimes pops her head in the room to check on my students. She is absolutely the best!”

“Mrs. Gable is always willing to go above and beyond to meet the needs of the students. She even comes to our school each Friday to volunteer for FCA (even on days she is not working). She will make notes for kids, pull them during her free period to review, make study guides, offer them incentives, etc.”

“Mrs. Gable always goes above and beyond for the students, while maintaining a safe and controlled classroom. She loves the students, and they know it. The room is cleaner when she leaves than when she arrives. She helps the students with their work and interacts with them the whole time she is here.”

See more photos from Mrs. Gable’s surprise HERE!



About ESS:

ESS is the largest education-exclusive personnel and management company in the country, providing full-service programs to K-12 school districts. It recruits, trains, develops, and manages highly qualified substitute and permanent educational talent. ESS’ solutions place educators in classrooms, improve the quality of education for students, and provide resources to district administration and staff so they can devote more time to raising student achievement. The company fills more than 15,500 absences for more than 700 school district partners each day.

For more information, call (877) 983-2244 or visit ESS.com