Effective July 1, 2020, Kevin Strickland will be the new face leading the way at Model High School (MHS). The Floyd County Board of Education approved the personnel change in the February Regular Board meeting Monday evening. Currently, he serves as an assistant principal at Armuchee High School and has been with Floyd County Schools (FCS) for three years as an administrator.

Strickland has extensive experience as an educator, coach, and administrator in Rome and Floyd County spanning more than 23 years. He served as an assistant principal at MHS for two years prior to taking on his current position. Before joining FCS, his roles included athletic director, Title IX Coordinator, head girls basketball coach, and English teacher over the course of 21 years for Rome City Schools. Strickland earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Secondary English/History from Jacksonville State University in Alabama and a Specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee.

“I’m very honored and humbled that they’re going to entrust such an important position to me,” said Strickland. “I’m really excited about the opportunity the Board has given me to go out and be part of the Model community again.”

The hiring committee was constructed of a teacher representative, a Local School Governance Team (LSGT) parent representative, a building principal from the Model attendance area, and two central office employees. After rigorous screening and interviews by the hiring committee, two finalists were presented to the superintendent, then shared with the Floyd County Board of Education and MHS’s LSGT.

“Kevin was a strong applicant from the beginning and met every quality the MHS LSGT was looking for,” said Jeanie Hubbard, FCS Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. “His experience from a classroom that was a high-stakes testing area means he knows the pressure teachers are under. His background as a head coach in a larger high school gave him the tools to connect and build relationships with students, student-athletes, parents, and communities. His time as an athletic director focused on his strong organizational skills for scheduling and creating resources that are student-centered for ultimate student success. Kevin is consistent, he’s fair, he’s well-liked and respected by students and faculty alike. The Model High teachers applauded and cheered when we announced his new position at their faculty meeting.”

“He’s well-respected in two separate faculties in our school system and a great team player,” FCS Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer John Parker added.

“I think the interview committee and Dr. Wilson made an excellent choice in selecting Kevin. I feel confident the school is in good hands moving forward,” said current MHS Principal Scott Savage. Savage has been with FCS for the last 20 years and will be retiring at the end of the school year after serving as MHS principal for the past five years. He was preceded by current FCS Director of Student Services Dr. Glenn White who served as MHS principal for 20 years.

The Armuchee High assistant principal/ athletic director position has been posted externally on floydboe.net and teachgeorgia.org.

Please join Floyd County Schools, and the Model area especially, in welcoming Mr. Strickland to the Model High School Principalship as he transitions to this administrative position beginning July 1, 2020.