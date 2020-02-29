We often relate specific things to different seasons throughout the year. Fall to football to fall, spring training to spring, vacations to summer, and cool weather to winter. In the livestock world, each season brings new opportunities and challenges. From the birth of a spring lamb to releasing a heifer out to pasture after a successful show season, the livestock “season” never ends.

While many often take a moment to admire the beautifully groomed animals at the county fair, seldom do they truly understand the hours of dedication it takes to train and prepare for a livestock show. Months before the show season, an animal must be purchased by the exhibitors. Many exhibitors may even raise their animals from birth. After an exhibitor acquires ownership, they then participate in the day-to-day care for their animals. For animals, preparing for shows also includes an intense grooming routine and feeding schedule. This not only allows the exhibitors a chance to get to know their animals but to also gain a sense of responsibility.

This past weekend, Floyd County 4-H had youth participate in the Georgia Junior National Livestock Show in Perry, GA. Each one of these exhibitors gained real-world experience in agriculture. While the Floyd County 4-H Livestock Show Team was successful, the youth of Floyd County 4-H are walking away with much more than a ribbon.

Floyd County Schools would like to recognize the following students for their accomplishments at the event: