  • DWARF HOUSE CHICK-FIL-A CLASSICS
  • 726 MARTHA BERRY AVE ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number: (706) 236-9178
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • SAMMY’S AMERICAN GRILL
  • 430 SHORTER AVENUE ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number: (706) 234-0990
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-13-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • LA GONDOLA
  • 152 SHORTER AVE ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • SAM’S BURGER DELI
  • 3268 MARTHA BERRY HWY ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number: (770) 548-5262
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-12-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • LA CONQUISTA AT ARMUCHEE MEXICAN GRILL LLC
  • 2817 MARTHA BERRY HWY ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number: (706) 292-0227
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-11-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • TACO BELL #26676 – SHORTER
  • 2220 SHORTER AVE ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number: (502) 874-6111
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • CHATTANOOGA SUBWAY #35200
  • 825 CARTERSVILLE HWY ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number: (706) 295-3918
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 02-10-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316