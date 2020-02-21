Floyd County 4-H is providing tools to equip today’s youth with the skills they need to become positive and productive citizens in a vibrant, creative way through LifeSmarts. LifeSmarts is a program of the National Consumers League, the nation’s pioneering consumer advocacy group, headquartered in Washington, DC.

LifeSmarts is an exciting opportunity for students to compete, learn, and be rewarded for success. The Junior Varsity program is specifically designed to help middle school students prepare to enter the real world, armed with the knowledge and consumer know-how they’ll need to succeed as an adult on issues that impact their everyday life – everything from managing finances, making smart consumer choices, understanding technology, staying healthy, and helping the environment – all with the goal of putting the student in charge.

Local middle school students and Floyd County 4-H members Abby Moon (MMS), Alexis Gentry (MMS), Kendall Jones (MMS), Elan McClain (AMS), and Sara Grace Abernathy (MMS) made up the Floyd County 4-H JV LifeSmarts team. They completed multiple online quizzes to earn one of four spots at the Junior Varsity State LifeSmarts Championship, held at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center on Monday, February 17, 2020. At the state event, the team was challenged through three rounds of quiz bowl type questions and one Speed Smarts round. They were successful in making it to the championship round where they were awarded first place in the state competition!