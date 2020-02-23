An inmate at the Floyd County Jail, Michelle Cox-Cutright, 23 of Taylorsville, is facing additional charges after she allegedly attacked another woman inside the jail.

Police stated that Cox-Cutright repeatedly hit the victim in the face, which resulted in injuries to her head above her left eye.

She is charged with battery and unlawful acts in a penal institution.

Cox-Cutright was originally arrested in January for stealing from the home Depot. Reports said that she left the store with a buggy full of items without paying for them. She later returned all the items to customer service and received $655.91 in store credit.