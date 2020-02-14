Rumours, the country’s premier Fleetwood Mac tribute band, returns to Calhoun’s GEM Theatre SATURDAY FEB, 29th 2020 @ 8 PM.

Based in Atlanta, GA, Rumours captures the energy of Fleetwood Mac at the height of their career by blending perfect harmonies, precise instrumentation, and a visually engaging stage show. Brought to you by Tiny House Hand Up Inc., Grandstandz & Fitness First.

Tickets Available at Calhoun’s GEM Theatre Box Office or online https://tickets.vendini.com/ticket-software.html?e=60c02db2a29f1919b59abf07b78656a6&t=tix&vqitq=d9c9280f-c06e-4968-85c7-15fc4d4467bf&vqitp=44096cd9-9194-4103-b979-7c9b00963c8a&vqitts=1581663349&vqitc=vendini&vqite=itl&vqitrt=Safetynet&vqith=497afea2a60f48c618014e8d9f95bfe3