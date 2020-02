The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday that they will not resign free agent defensive end and former Adairsville Tiger Vic Beasley.

Beasley led the Falcons with eight sacks last season and was the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft.

During five seasons in Atlanta, Beasley racked up 37.5 sacks. “As we continue to craft our 2020 roster, we’d like to thank Vic for five years of effort on behalf of our organization,” Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement.