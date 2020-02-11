Erica Laine Williams, age 34, of Rome passed away Sunday February 9, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family, the love of her life Erik Powell, and close friends. Just before she left us, she took Erik’s hand and pulled it close to her.

Laine was born October 25, 1985 in Rome GA., to Phillip William and Deborah Adams Williams. Laine was a devoted mother to her son. She was very passionate about making a positive difference in people’s lives and was deeply loved by everyone she met. Laine loved reading books of all types, going to concerts, weekend trips with her family and friends. She loved going to Barnes and Noble to find a new books.

Survivors include her son: Karson Bradley Davis; significant other: Erik Powell; parents: Phillip and Deborah Williams; sister: Lauren William.

Funeral services will be held at 8:00 P.M. Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Russell Wiggins, and Rev. Todd Bolen officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Freedom Seekers Motorcycle Club.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.