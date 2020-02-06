Doris Elizabeth Crowe, age 94 of Calhoun, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her residence.

Doris was born on May 31, 1925 in Resaca, GA to the late William “Bill” Godfrey and Ruby Causby Godfrey. In addition to her parents, Doris was also preceded in death by: her husband, Wallace Allen Crowe; sister, Kathlyn Black; and brother, Ray Godfrey. Doris enjoyed cooking and was a loving mother and grandmother.

Doris is survived by: three sons, Terry Crowe and his wife Debbie of Calhoun, Billy Crowe of Calhoun, and Gary Crowe and his wife Wylene of Dalton; two daughters, Cindy Burnett and her husband Doug of Grayling, MI, and Leslie Chasteen and her husband Wayne of Calhoun; brother, Don Godfrey and his wife Jean of Calhoun; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Doris Elizabeth Crowe.

