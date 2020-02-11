Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning is investigating a case involving a hit and run that occurred last year in Cedartown, in which Georgia Representative Trey Kelley and Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome are being looked at.

The case began last September when 37 year-old Raph “Ryan; Dover III, kept driving after being involved in a hit and run in which Eric Keais was killed.

According to reports Dover called Kelley instead of 911 and then Kelley called Newsome at home. It wasn’t until around an hour after the hit and run that 911 was notified.

Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier listed the cause on the death certificate as homicide by hit and run.

From WXIA Tv : Timeline – time of crash – 8:25 pm, Rep Kelley calls Newsome – 9:11, Newsome contacts Sgt via radio from home – 9:17, Sgt. Tells dispatch he is at crash scene – 9:22, EMS dispatched – 9:29, Sgt. Finds Eric in ditch, EMS arrives – 9:31, Eric’s heart stops – 9:59, Eric pronounced dead – 10:15 pm

Georgia Representative Renitta Shannon has called for the resignation of Kelley, saying “if you don’t have the good sense to call 911 after you see evidence of a possible hit and run, you can’t possibly represent 50k Georgians.”

POLK DA BROWNING FULL STATEMENT:

The Georgia State Patrol recently turned over to our office their completed investigation of the incident which occurred on September 11, 2019, involving 38-year-old, Mr. Eric Keais, being struck and killed by a motorist while riding his bicycle on Main Street, north of Cedartown.

The investigation, like many other fatality investigations, was lengthy, involving numerous witness interviews and evidence gathered from various agencies and other entities. This commonly slows and adds to the time necessary to complete such an investigation. It is also not unusual or uncommon for the Georgia State Patrol to defer to, and work with, the District Attorney’s Office in determining the correct charges.

Our office has already begun the process of reviewing the investigation to determine what and who will be charged for the incident that resulted in Mr. Keais’s tragic death. I anticipate bringing those charges to a Polk County Grand Jury soon in the coming weeks. On behalf of myself and the District Attorney’s Office, our deepest condolences go out to Mr. Keais’s family for their tragic loss

FULL STORY FROM WXIA https://www.11alive.com/article/news/investigations/the-reveal/cedartown-duty-to-report-reveal-investigation/85-904b4654-e601-447f-8dc9-55dd04e6f413