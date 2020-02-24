The League of Southeastern Credit Unions (LSCU) Board of Directors has appointed Coosa Valley Credit Union President and CEO Andy F. Harris as its newest member.

“I am very excited to be joining the LSCU Board and serving alongside my peers in an effort to further the credit union industry,” Harris said.

Harris will fill the previously vacant Region 3, Category 2 seat, reserved for a Georgia credit union with between 12,500 members and 44,999 members. Coosa Valley Credit Union serves 43,896 members across 13 counties in northwest Georgia, including Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.

Harris has served as the credit union’s president and CEO since 2015. During that time, he has taken the credit union from an organization with roughly $160 million in assets to one with more than $352 million in assets. Before taking the helm as CEO, Harris worked for five years as vice president of retail services at Coosa Valley CU.

“We are pleased to welcome Andy onto the Board of Directors,” said LSCU Chair Tina Williams, president/CEO of Mobile Educators Credit Union in Mobile, Ala. “Andy has a proven track record of success at Coosa Valley Credit Union and a well-respected reputation among his credit union peers. I am sure his insights will prove invaluable to the Board and management as the League charts our future course as the regional trade association representing credit unions in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.”

The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates represents 342 credit unions in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, with a combined total of $118.63 billion in assets and more than 10.1 million members. LSCU & Affiliates provides legislative and regulatory advocacy; education and training; cooperative initiatives (including financial education outreach); public messaging; information services; and business solutions.

Headquartered at 2010 Redmond Circle in Rome, GA, Coosa Valley Credit Union is a full service financial cooperative serving more than 40,000 members. With more than $350 million in assets, Coosa Valley Credit Union is among the top 12 largest credit unions in Georgia. It has branches in Cartersville, Rockmart, Rome, and Cedartown. Learn more about CVCU at www.mycvcu.org.