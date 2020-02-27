The Chattooga Indians became the second team from Northwest Georgia to advance to the Final 4 of the state basketball playoffs this week.

Chattooga’s 67-57 victory over Banks County send them to Ga College and State University to play Therell on Saturday at 8 pm.

The winner will play for the AA state championship on March 5 in Macon.

The winner will play either Glenn Hills or Swainsboro.

They join the Rockmart Lady Jackets who beat Laney on Tuesday night.

Rockmart will play Southwest on Saturday at 2 pm.

The winner will play either Douglas-ATL or Early County on March 5 for the AA girls state championship. .