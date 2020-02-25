Redmond Regional Medical Center has been awarded a renewal of its contract to provide ambulance services to Chattooga County residents.

The contract will keep Redmond as its provider for the next 10 years.

Commissioner Jason Winters said that by going with Redmond it saved the county “lots of money” by eliminating its payroll for EM EMTs, drivers and paramedics. The move eliminated $450,00 a year from the county’s budget, as well as created jobs for locals as Redmond needed to hire additional staff.

Winters added that by going with Redmond it allowed the county to be served by more ambulances and it lowered response times to emergency calls.