According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver there was a car chase beginning last night 01/30/2020 in Etowah County that ended in a crash of the suspect vehicle in Cherokee County near the Gaylesville four way.

At the time of the crash the suspect fled from the scene. In the early morning hours of 01/31/2020 Lieutenant Bo Jolly located a person walking in the area. When questioned, the man gave Lieutenant Jolly a false name. A short time later the man was identified as the suspect from the chase. Jaylyn Lamar Ruffin 21 years of age from a Gadsden address was charged locally with Using False Identity to avoid arrest. He also has outstanding warrants in Snead Pd, Gadsden Pd, and Homewood Pd.