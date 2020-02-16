Cedartown-based PowerSouth Testing has brought a six-hour training course in medium-voltage termination to GNTC’s Electrical Systems Technology students.

According to Billie Patnode, technician for the company, PowerSouth has always had a passion for training whether, it be on the job or in the classroom. The third party testing company wanted to “give back” to GNTC by offering a six-hour training course on the Gordon County Campus (GCC) with materials provided by vendors Okonite Cable, 3M and City Electric Supply.

“At PowerSouth Testing we get excited to give back to students like those at GNTC,” Samuel Townsend, company president said. “We feel it is important for students to have the hands-on skills they need to be successful in the workforce. We also appreciate 3M for providing training like this to ensure that future employees of the industry will have the knowledge required for the job.”

The certificate the students earned shows they have been through the medium voltage cable theory and installation training led by a representative from the manufacturing company 3M. The training not only teaches proper material selection and technique, but is a requirement by many industrial clients before you can terminate cables at their facility said Patnode.

GNTC graduate Logan Thomas who now works with PowerSouth Testing said the training gave students real world experience which is crucial to success after graduating college.

“I feel that any sort of training or real life on the job training should be taken advantage of,” he said. “Being exposed to real world applications opens your eyes and helps build confidence in your abilities and workmanship.”

According to Thomas, his time at GNTC not only gave him hands-on teaching techniques, but also allowed him to compete in the TeamWorks competition at SkillsUSA. With the help of instructors Scott Carter and Donny Holmes, Thomas showcased his skills and the team won the gold medal at SkillsUSA Georgia and went on to represent GNTC on the national level.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,454 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,730 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 4,724 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution