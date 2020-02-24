Spring is just around the corner, and many of us are beginning to think about spring cleaning. For me, spring cleaning always includes a closet clean-out, and my favorite way of disposing of all those unwanted clothes is to take them to my local consignment shop. If cleaning out closets is on your spring cleaning list, read on for a few tips on getting the most cash from your closets at the consignment shop.

Before loading up your old treasures, take time to call your consignment store of choice and ask which seasons they are currently accepting. Most shops will be accepting spring and summer clothes now. This will save you considerable time and energy. Find out the shop’s pricing guidelines and consignment policies. Many shops will price items themselves, and split the proceeds with you. Know the policies in advance to avoid any question later. Find out if you need to schedule an appointment with a consignor. For stores that don’t require an appointment, it’s best to go on a weekday when there are less people around. Be present when the consignors are evaluating your merchandise. This will give you the opportunity to point out an item’s value on the spot, and possibly earn a better price. Most importantly, only bring in items in good, clean condition. Most consignment shops will only accept “gently worn” items. Make sure all items are laundered and wrinkle-free when brought in, otherwise most likely they won’t be accepted. Many shops also require the items to be on hangers.