The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism announces a call for entries for the 2020 Photo & Video Exhibition. This year’s theme is “Livin’ La Vida Local”, encouraging both amateur and professional photographers and videographers to submit photos and videos that showcase how our locals love Rome! Submission is free and entries will be accepted now through Sunday, April 5.



This year’s exhibition will be held at the Rome Area History Museum and will open on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

The opening date of the exhibition also falls on Cinco de Mayo during National Travel and Tourism week; the theme translates to “Living the Local Life”. The tourism office challenges locals to be tourists in their hometown by exploring area attractions and locations. Participants can submit entries in nine categories to include Historic Sights, Outdoors, Downtown Rome, Events, Paws Permitted, Food, Holiday, Sports and Video.



Photographers and videographers are invited to submit photos and videos that capture the charm and beauty of Rome and Floyd County. “We encourage participants to submit entries that share a sense of place,” said Kristi Kent, communications director for Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism. “Submissions should capture the beautiful qualities and characteristics of Rome that make our town unique.”



Participants can submit videos up to one minute in length. Videos will be featured on screens at the Rome Area History Museum, and the Ramblin’ Rome Mobile Welcome Center. All photos and videos submitted must have been captured in Rome and Floyd County within the last two years. There are no limits on entries. All work submitted must be original.



Submission is free and entries will be accepted Thursday, February 20, 2020 through Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Selected photos and videos will be showcased during an exhibition that will run from May 5-16. A reception for selected artists will be held, Tuesday, May 5 from 5-7 p.m.



Selected artists will be notified through email and/or phone by April 10. Entries selected for the exhibition must be suitable and ready for hanging or presentation. Selected works must be delivered by May 1, 2020 to the Rome Area History Museum. Framed photographs must be no larger than 18” x 24”.



Photography and video selections will be showcased throughout the year in print and online with credits to the photographer and/or videographer.



Artists have the option to sell their work displayed at the exhibition; artists receive 100% of the total sale.



Works will be selected by Georgia’s Rome staff. Imagery that best captures the uniqueness and beauty of Georgia’s Rome will be selected for the exhibition. All entries will be considered, however preference will be given to imagery captured in high resolution.



The public will have the opportunity to voice their opinion for the People’s Choice Awards for best photo and best video. All entrants’ photos will be uploaded onto the Georgia’s Rome Facebook page, and all videos will be uploaded to the Georgia’s Rome YouTube page. The public will be invited to vote from April 8 through April 12. The photo and video with the most combined Likes, Comments, and Shares will each win the People’s Choice Award.



Submit entries online at RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit. Entries may also be submitted on a USB drive with completed entry form (available at RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit) and delivered or mailed to the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop located at 402 Civic Center Drive, Rome, GA 30161.



For complete details on image and video formats, entry forms, submission guidelines, and the exhibition, please visit RomeGeorgia.org/Exhibit or call 706.295.5576.