Gov. Brian Kemp announces a $22 million expansion by flooring manufacturer Mannington Mills Inc. in Gordon County because of increased customer demand for domestically produced luxury vinyl flooring. Mannington Mills purchased 10.5 acres in Calhoun that will expand upon the company’s manufacturing presence in the state and create 268 jobs.

“This expansion is more great news for Northwest Georgia and a testament to existing industries in our state receiving a major return on their investments,” said Kemp. “I appreciate Mannington’s continued dedication to the hardworking Georgians in our skilled workforce in the area and congratulate the community on this exciting announcement.”

Mannington Mills is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of residential and commercial flooring with operations across the United States as well as in the U.K. Georgia has been home to three Mannington Mills facilities for 53 years, and this is the third expansion in two years at the Calhoun facility.

“Acquisition of this site is part of Mannington’s long-term growth investment plan for the Northwest Georgia area, and we were pleased to once again work with the Georgia Department of Economic Development on the project,”said Russell Grizzle, president and CEO of Mannington Mills. “Mannington continues to experience high demand for the flooring products we make in Georgia, and this will help us accommodate and capitalize further on that demand.”

In 2019, Georgia was the number one exporter among U.S. states for floor covering products with a total export value of $485.4 million, and Northwest Georgia hosts the bulk of the state’s floor covering industries. The state’s newest strategic logistics asset – the nearby Appalachian Regional Port – plays a key role in Georgia’s supply chain network.

“Mannington continues to experience strong growth in Calhoun and Gordon County, Georgia,” said Larry Roye, chairman of the joint Gordon County Development Authority. “We appreciate Mannington’s ongoing long-term growth and investment plan for our community.”

“Mannington is a major partner in the growth and innovation within the floor covering industry, and we applaud the additional product line and building expansion,” said Kathy Jonson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber and Development Authority.

Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Taylor Kielty represented the Global Commerce Division on this project in partnership with the Development Authority of Gordon County, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and North Georgia EMC.

“We are always excited to help our Georgia companies grow and reach new markets, and we congratulate Mannington Mills on their continued success in Gordon County,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Mannington has been a great partner in Northwest Georgia, and the Georgia Department of Economic Development is proud to continue working hand-in-hand with our existing industries to help increase productivity and find new paths to success.”

About Mannington Mills: One of the world’s leading manufacturers of fine flooring, Mannington Mills, Inc., based in Salem, New Jersey, manufactures and markets residential and commercial carpet, sheet vinyl, luxury vinyl, laminate, resilient and hardwood floors; as well as carpet yarns and commercial rubber. Founded in 1915, Mannington is privately held and continues its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and the environment. For more information, visit: https://www.mannington.com/corporate.