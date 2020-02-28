Cartersville Police were dispatched to Big Lots on Market Square Tuesday afternoon at around 5:08 to assist the Cartersville Fire Department behind the business.

The firefighters advised they had extinguished a small fire emanating from a backpack. The backpack contained ammunition, which was exploding upon the arrival of the firefighters. Several expended shell casings and bullets were found in the area, yards away from the burn site. One of the bullets damaged the rear metal door to Big Lots. Unexpended ammunition and paperwork with the name Cortez Logan on it were also found at the burn site.

A witness provided a description of the person he saw starting the fire. He said the suspect loitered in the parking lot for about 45 minutes prior to the fire.

An officer located 26-year-old Cortez Demon Logan of Cartersville on North Tennessee Street, who matched the description. According to the officer, Logan stated he was behind Big Lots and set his backpack on fire because it was “making him feel bad.”

Logan was arrested. More bullets were found in a bag in his possession. Cortez Logan was charged with arson in the first degree.

From WBHF radio