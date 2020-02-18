This tax season, IRS-certified Berry College business students will offer free help through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

To schedule an appointment, call 706-236-5093. The sessions are 3-7 p.m. on Fridays and, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays through April 11 at Green Hall on the Berry campus. Berry’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program provides free basic income tax return preparation services with electronic filing for both federal and state tax returns.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is sponsored by the IRS in conjunction with IRS-certified volunteers. Its services are offered to those earning $55,000 or less, persons with disabilities, senior citizens and those who do not speak English well.

What to bring:

· Proof of identification (photo ID)

· Social Security cards

· An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number

· Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN

· Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return

· Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers

· Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

· Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received

· A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

· Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit

· To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign required forms

· Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number

· Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements

· Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable

Written by Public Relations Student Assistant Hannah-Grace Mann