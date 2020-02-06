Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Bartow County set two new records in December.

Preliminary numbers show, the county set a new record-high for employment and labor force.

“Georgia finished the year strong by continuing to add jobs in all major sectors,” Butler said. “Moving forward, we need to attract more people to the workforce, so we can fill these great jobs.”

In the county, the unemployment rate increased 0.6 percentage points in December to 3.2 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.7 percent.

The labor force in Bartow County increased by 559 in December, bringing the total to 51,129, an all-time high. The number has risen by 661 when compared to the same month a year ago.

Bartow County added 266 employed residents in December, bringing the total to 49,512, a new record. The number is up 903 for the year.

Claims for unemployment insurance increased in December by about 208 percent, and up by about 103 percent when compared to the same month a year ago.

Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 471 active job postings in metro Bartow County for December.

