Local business owner Shonna Bailey announces her candidacy for the Floyd County Commission Post 3. Ms. Bailey is the first Democrat to announce for the post and hopes to unseat incumbent Allison Watters in November.

Ms. Bailey owns Shonna Bailey Real Estate Consulting and has been a local realtor for over 15 years. She is a member of the National Association of Realtors as well as the Greater Rome Board of Realtors. In addition, Ms. Bailey also works as a social worker.

Ms. Bailey has long been involved in the community. Some of her activities include:

*Served on the Parent Advisory & Information & Education Committee for Floyd County Health Department

*Served as Mentor Support Specialist for Rejuvenate Hope, a DFCS grant funded Program.

*Served as a Mentor at Southeast Elementary School

*Worked with various civic and social clubs assisting with fundraisers to raise money and school supplies for students going back to school within our community.

*Served on the Grievance Committee for Local 804 and attended training for Woman of Steel Workers -Inland Paperboard & Packaging currently International Papers

*Served as the Secretary for local 9-518 for United Steel Workers-Temple Inland Rome Sawmill

Ms. Bailey has a bachelor’s degree in Social Work from Dalton State College and a master’s degree from Campbellsville University in Kentucky. She has three grown children and five grandchildren.