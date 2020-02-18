If you are a fan of the increasingly popular sport of “axe throwing” – you are in luck! A new business in downtown Summerville will be opening next month, called “Appalachian Axe Challenge”.

The business will be located in the old “Hops & Haze” location on Commerce Street next to the Commissioner’s Office.

The owners of the new business posted on Facebook over the weekend, “With venues being opened in mostly large cities, we at APPALACHIAN AXE CHALLENGE are finally bringing you a venue that is most definitely a closer drive than Atlanta and at the same time situated in a prime location that offers less traffic for the commute, does not have a history of violence and criminal activity, all at the same time offering free parking.”

The business says that they will offer “5 throwing lanes that will consist of 2 targets in each throwing lane for a total of 10 throwing targets.”

Appalachian Axe Challenge is scheduled to open on March 14, 2020. You can find more information here on their Facebook page.

From AM 1180